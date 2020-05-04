Carnival Cruise Line plans to resume some cruises in August

Coronavirus

by: NBC News

(NBC News) – Carnival Cruise Line hopes to be back in service this summer.

Carnival officials announced Monday that the company plans to resume operations on Aug. 1 with a total of eight ships from Miami, Port Canaveral and Galveston.

The following ships will resume service:

  • Carnival Dream
  • Carnival Freedom
  • Carnival Vista
  • Carnival Horizon
  • Carnival Magic
  • Carnival Sensation
  • Carnival Breeze
  • Carnival Elation

Officials say a pause in cruise operations has also been extended to all other North American and Australian markets through Aug. 31.

