Carnival Cruise Line plans to resume some cruises in August

(NBC News) – Carnival Cruise Line hopes to be back in service this summer.
Carnival officials announced Monday that the company plans to resume operations on Aug. 1 with a total of eight ships from Miami, Port Canaveral and Galveston.
The following ships will resume service:
- Carnival Dream
- Carnival Freedom
- Carnival Vista
- Carnival Horizon
- Carnival Magic
- Carnival Sensation
- Carnival Breeze
- Carnival Elation
Officials say a pause in cruise operations has also been extended to all other North American and Australian markets through Aug. 31.