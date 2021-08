BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Bulloch County schools will close on Friday, to allow students and staff to get a COVID-19 vaccination shot.

The district is taking advantage of the governor’s statewide vaccine holiday scheduled on Sept. 3. All after-school activities are still scheduled that day.

The Bulloch County Health Department will also offer a free vaccination clinic on Sept. 7, at its Altman Street location. The clinic is open to everyone.