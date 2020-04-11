Bulloch County resident dies of coronavirus

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A Bulloch County resident has died of COVID-19, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH).

The patient was a 65-year-old male. It is unknown at this time if he had any underlying health conditions.

This is the first coronavirus-related death in Bulloch County.

“Social distancing is working and must continue at the local, state, and national level to reverse the upward trend in confirmed cases and deaths,” Bulloch County Public Safety and EMA said in a Facebook post Sunday. “Churches and all gatherings are urged to follow Governor’s order and maintain social distancing.”

There are 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bulloch County. In the Coastal Empire, there are nearly 400 cases and 11 reported deaths.

