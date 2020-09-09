Bulloch Co. chairman, sheriff quarantine due to COVID-19

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Two Bulloch County officials are quarantining due to COVID-19 exposure, or possible exposure.
First reported by the Statesboro Herald, Bulloch County Commission Chairman Roy Thompson is currently self-isolating after his wife tested positive for the virus.
News 3 has confirmed that Sheriff Noel Brown is wrapping up a two-week quarantine period on Monday. Bill Black, with the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office, says Brown may have been exposed to a person with COVID-19.
Black say Brown’s possible exposure occurred outside of the sheriff’s office.
At this time, no inmates have tested positive for the virus. All newly arriving inmates are quarantined as a precautionary measure.
The sheriff’s office has, however, had some employees test positive.
Black says any employee who tests positive or has COVID-19 symptoms is sent home immediately. There are additional staff members on hand to fill in at the sheriff’s office when others are at home.