Bryan County Schools to require masks: ‘Our goal is to stay open’

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – All students and staff in Bryan County Schools will be required to wear masks for the coming weeks starting Thursday.

Superintendent Dr. Paul Brooksher made the announcement Tuesday in an email to parents and guardians.

“We continue to evaluate our COVID data daily and, at this point, deem it necessary to put additional measures in place,” Brooksher wrote.

The mandate will remain in place until Oct. 8, at which point the district will assess the impact of its safety strategy.

“It is our desire the addition of mandated masks and other applicable mitigation efforts will assist us in flattening the COVID curve,” the superintendent continued. “Our goal is to stay open as a school system and provide the best possible education to every student no matter their background or where they came from.”

Students returned to school on Aug. 3. Since then, the district says 178 of the more than 5,000 staff and students have tested positive for COVID-19 across the six elementary schools.

Across both middle schools, 69 of the roughly 2,500 students and staff have tested positive. In the two high schools, 67 positive cases are reported among the 3,355 students and staff.

Some surrounding school districts have announced new COVID mitigation strategies as cases climb.

McIntosh County Schools also announced Tuesday it would close doors until after Labor Day. Jeff Davis County Schools will be modifying its schedule for the next two weeks, offering two days of in-person learning for each student.