Bryan County long-term care facility prepares to receive COVID-19 vaccine

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – A Bryan County nursing home is taking the necessary steps to prepare to vaccinate its staff and residents for COVID-19.

Earlier this year, News 3 paid them a visit after 14 residents tested positive. As of Wednesday, the facility has zero COVID-19 positive residents and staff. The long-term care facility is now taking the steps to administer the vaccine.

As COVID-19 continues to impact the lives of nursing home residents, they’re hopeful this vaccine will allow them to go back outside again. Bryan County Health and Rehab in Richmond Hill has begun calling families to let them know that the vaccine will be available soon.

“This is our only hope of getting back to normal. If a large majority of our patients and staff do not get vaccinated, we will continue this COVID battle,” Operations manager, Terry Cook said.

The leaders who look after this facility say this has been a trying year for everyone.

“We just try to stress how critical it is for everyone to get the vaccine. I can’t wait to get it,” Cook said.

Cook tells News 3 the facility is enrolled to get the Moderna vaccine as soon as this month or in January, that is if it is approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

State Health Director Dr. Kathleen Toomey said the state has already signed an agreement with CVS and Walgreens to administer the drug.

“We’re going to hope for the best to try to beat this thing once and for all,” Dr. Michael Register said.

Register believes isolation is one of the worst things that could have happened to this nursing home.

Terry Carter says it became harder for his family to see their loved one. They visited her through a window until her recent death.

“I’m just afraid that her death came much much sooner because of the fact that we didn’t have that interaction with her over those several months,” Carter said.

The family finally saw her in person the day before she died.

“There’s just no substitute for being in front of your family members, touching your family members, hugging those people and telling them how much you love them,” Carter said.

Now that a COVID-19 vaccine is a reality, he asks that everyone gets it.

“I would hope that it would be mandated for every person working in a nursing home,” Carter said.

An FDA committee will meet Thursday to discuss whether the Moderna vaccine should get emergency use authorization. If approved, the state of Georgia will get 174,000 doses.