Brunswick offers $500 to employees who get vaccinated

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Another Georgia city is offering a cash incentive to encourage city employees to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The Brunswick News reports that the Brunswick City Commission on Wednesday approved a $500 bonus for employees who get inoculated. Those who have already received their vaccines are also eligible for the money.

The money will come from federal funding.

City Manager Regina McDuffie said only 46% of all city employees are vaccinated, and there have been 15 cases of the virus among city staff in recent weeks.

She said the cities of Gainesville and Moultrie also offered employees $500, and their vaccination rates for city staff are now 75%.