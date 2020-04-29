Brothers behind ‘Love Matters’ movement team up to sanitize Savannah gas pumps

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, brothers Bakruddin and Ijtihad Muhammad are devoting their free time to doing their part in flattening the curve.

This week, they started making the rounds from gas pump to gas pump, disinfecting nozzles, PIN pads and anything else the average driver touches when they stop to fill up their tank.

“Gas stations are really a central location where any virus or disease can get transferred if it’s not cleaned enough,” Ijtihad told WSAV.com NOW.

As a gesture of love for their city, the brothers plan to wipe down gas pumps at every station that allows them to until the pandemic ends.

Reaching into their own pockets to purchase sanitizing supplies, their goal is to visit at least five gas stations during each trip.

They aim to disinfect the pumps a couple times per week.

The brothers want to help gas station attendants with the jobs they’re already doing in keeping the pumps clean, Bakruddin says.

“When the busy times happen, they can’t really go out, sanitize, handle customers and do everything that they’re supposed to do, so what we want to do is assist them and make their job easier,” he told WSAV.com NOW.

“In turn, it also flattens the curve for the general population because a lot of people who don’t even know they have the virus are touching these pumps,” he added.

The duo encourages the community to pay it forward next time they’re at the pump, and do their part to defeat the common enemy of COVID-19.

“Hopefully we can inspire others to just carry around their own supplies and wipe down the nozzle, wipe down the pump before you use it and afterward for the person right after you,” said Ijtihad, who founded the Love Matters movement in 2016.

It began that summer as a response to the social conflicts happening between the Black Lives Matter, Blue Lives Matter and All Lives Matter groups.

In a simple gesture, those involved with the brothers’ movement stood on busy intersections holding cardboard signs that read, “Love Matters.”

“What we wanted to do is unify,” Bakruddin said. “Love is universal, and that’s why we felt that love matters overall, because love is life, you know?”

With their previous campaign, the brothers hoped their actions would spread to other cities. As they work their way across Savannah’s gas stations, they’re hoping this time around, they can achieve the same goal.

“We want anyone who sees this to just do the exact same thing you see us doing in your own hometown because if we can get everyone doing this, I feel like we can help slow this thing down,” Ijtihad said.

For those that want to take part in their own free time, Bakruddin recommends targeting all the spots you’d normally touch during the gas-pumping process.

“When you make your payment, you have to slide your card in,” he said.

“Your card can get infected, you put that in your wallet and the next person could touch your card and get infected, so you start with that card machine, you’ve got to punch in your PIN code, then you go to your gas grade selection, and then you go to the pump itself,” Bakruddin added, suggesting that people use products that are shown to kill viruses.

Bakruddin also goes by his artist name of Really Khalil.

He tells WSAV.com NOW he plans to release his upcoming LP, titled “Love Matters,” on May 22.

“Music releases us from the world around us, it allows our minds to not think about the problems that are in front of us,” Bakruddin said.

“I believe that my music allows you to go on those journeys — and then, when you come back, just start sanitizing again!” he laughed.

The Muhammad brothers say they’re open to supply donations or extra volunteers that would like to help their cause.

To find out where and when they plan to disinfect next, contact them by email at chiefofloveroad@gmail.com.