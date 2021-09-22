Brooklet police lieutenant dies of COVID-19

BROOKLET, Ga. (WSAV) – A local police lieutenant and U.S. Army veteran died Sunday due to COVID-19 complications, law enforcement officials say.

According to the Brooklet Police Department, Lt. Brandi Stock began her law enforcement career in 2009. She started working at the department part-time and quickly moved up the ranks to full-time assistant chief.

Prior to Brooklet, Stock served as an officer at the Rincon and Warner Robbins police departments. Officials say she was also in the Army for six years and proudly served as a military police officer in Iraq.

“She was loved dearly by our department and leaves behind an emptiness that will never be filled,” a statement from Brooklet PD reads. “Please pray for us and join us in praying for her husband and family during these difficult times.”

Funeral arrangements for Stock have not yet been announced.