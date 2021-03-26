BREAKING: South Carolinians 16 and older can get vaccine next week

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, right, speaks during a COVID-19 briefing as state epidemiologist Linda Bell, left, looks on. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – Starting next week, all South Carolinians 16 and older will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Gov. Henry McMaster and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) made the announcement Friday.

Eligibilty will open up on March 31.

“Our priority with the vaccine has been to save the lives of those at the greatest risk of dying. By staying the course and resisting distractions, we’ve expanded South Carolinians’ access and eligibility for vaccinations faster than originally anticipated,” McMaster stated.

“Thanks to the tremendous efforts of our state’s health care professionals, we are now able to make the vaccine available to anyone who wants it, and to do so ahead of schedule,” he added.

Visit wsav.com/vaccine to find an appointment or clinic near you.