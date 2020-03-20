BREAKING: Chatham County resident tests positive for COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Chatham County resident has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Coastal Health District (CHD).

The individual is currently isolated at home, and the source of the exposure is unknown, CHD said.

“Coastal Health District epidemiologists are gathering more information which can be used to notify others who may have had close contact with the individual,” officials stated.

This is the fourth confirmed case of COVID-19 in the Coastal Health District. There are:

2 Glynn County residents

1 Effingham County resident (hospitalized at Memorial Health in Savannah)

1 Chatham County resident

The Coastal Health District includes Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, and McIntosh counties.

As of Friday afternoon, the Georgia Department of Public Health reports 420 coronavirus cases and 13 deaths. Read more here.

This story is developing. Stick with News 3 for updates.