Bluffton takes hybrid approach in town offices

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – The town of Bluffton is taking a hybrid approach in its offices to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Starting Monday, Bluffton Town Hall will reduce staff in its offices. While some town buildings will remain open, the public is asked to wear a mask when entering.

“The objective of implementing a hybrid operation is to service our residents while doing our part to control infection rates,” Town Manager Stephen Steese stated. “Town staff is well-versed in working remotely as they keep the business of the town moving forward. This step is necessary, at this time, to keep our community and employees safe.”

The Customer Service Center at the front office of Town Hall will remain open, but customers will be asked to enter one at a time.

The main lobby of the Bluffton Police Department will also stay open, though fingerprinting services are being discontinued.

The Don Ryan Center is closed to the public at this time, but services remain available. Members of the business community can call 843-540-0405 for more information.

Bluffton Municipal Court, under the South Carolina Supreme Court, remains open, but face masks are required and temperature screenings are being conducted.