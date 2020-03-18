Bluffton Self Help assisting families with COVID-19 relief fund

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Bluffton Self Help is doing its part to help families in need with a drive-thru food pick-up spot.

The agency says requests for food are already up about 10% since the coronavirus outbreak hit our area. Officials say they are worried about how they can keep food on their shelves to make sure families in the Lowcountry have food on their tables right now. So, they set up a COVID-19 family relief fund.

“Close to 50% of our community lives paycheck to paycheck already. So, a financial setback like this could really snowball and have a significant effect on their financial stability and their family’s future,” Bluffton Self Help Executive Director Kim Hall said.

Hall said the goal is to not only help families now, but also to help them prepare for the future with non-perishable food items.

Bluffton Self Help serves the food and financial needs of 5,200 people each year, and they expect that number to go up significantly as the pandemic continues.

If you would like to make a donation, either monetary or non-perishable food items, CLICK HERE.

Andrew Davis has more tonight on News 3.