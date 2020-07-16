Bill Nye tests mask efficacy in viral video

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Following mask mandates in states and cities across the U.S., wearing a mask has become a topic of debate for many.

Both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) recommend wearing face coverings in public.

Studies show covering your nose and mouth significantly reduces the likelihood of respiratory viruses being passed from one person to another.

Scientist, comedian and engineer Bill Nye “the Science Guy” created a video that is going viral demonstrating which masks are most effective in keeping you and others safe from COVID-19.

He uses a candle in his experiment to show how much air escapes his mouth when it’s covered by different masks.

He tests out a scarf, homemade mask and an N-95 medical-grade mask.

“Face masks, like this one, prevent particles from my respiratory system from getting into the air, and then into your respiratory system,” Nye said.

“Everybody, this is a matter literally of life and death,” he added. “So when you’re out in public, please wear a mask!”

The video has more than 15 million views on TikTok, Twitter and Youtube.

Nye says material matters, but whichever fabric you choose, what’s most important is wearing a mask that covers your nose and mouth when you’re in public. He says it’s important to choose a mask you can wear comfortably and consistently.