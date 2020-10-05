Beaufort Memorial to offer free COVID-19 testing every Tuesday

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Another Lowcountry hospital will be offering COVID-19 testing for free every Tuesday, starting Oct. 6.

Testing will be available at the Beaufort Memorial Medical and Administrative Center (990 Ribaut Road) from noon to 2 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis.

A physician’s order is not required but participants are encouraged to bring two copies of the COVID-19 testing form to the testing event. Blank forms will also be available on site.

Beaufort Memorial Hospital staff will use kits supplied by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, which will run all tests through its state laboratory.

Patients will be notified by hospital staff about their results within 48 hours after DHEC delivers them. This means patients should expect to receive results within five to seven days after they’re tested.

COVID-19 testing is also available in hospitals on Hilton Head Island and in Hardeeville, as well as at county health departments.