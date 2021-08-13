Beaufort Memorial temporarily closes urgent care location

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Beaufort Memorial is temporarily closing down one of its urgent care locations to consolidate services.

Officials say they’re dealing with a “perfect storm” of COVID-19 cases and staffing shortages.

Fueled by the delta variant, the hospital system is seeing a higher demand in both testing and vaccinations.

“And, like most hospitals across the nation, we were already struggling with staffing shortages,” said BMH President and CEO Russell Baxley, MHA. “These changes will allow us to focus our resources where we can be most effective for our patients.”

The Express Care & Occupational Health location at the Okatie Medical Pavilion will be closed starting Monday.

All Express Care visits will be seen at the May River Medical Pavilion (1 Burnt Church Road in Bluffton) or at the Port Royal Medical Pavilion (1680 Ribaut Road in Port Royal).

The Beaufort Memorial Hospital Emergency Center has also set up a tent to expand triage and treatment services.

Meanwhile, hospital officials are encouraging the public to take preventative measures against COVID-19, including masking, vaccinating and isolating if symptomatic.

For more information on COVID-19 testing and vaccinations or available jobs, visit here.