Beaufort Memorial opens new COVID-19 triage, screening tents outside ER

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Beaufort Memorial Hospital has opened new COVID-19 tent facilities for patients who come to the emergency room with mild fever and respiratory symptoms.

The hospital says patients with symptoms of the coronavirus may be directed to a COVID-19 triage tent and then to a screening tent, both located in the parking lot directly in front of the ER. The two climate controlled tents protect ER patients without respiratory symptoms from potential exposure.

The tents will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week until further notice.

“Our highest priority is patient and staff safety, and we believe this new triage and screening site supports both,” BMH President and CEO Russell Baxley said. “We are grateful to South Caroline DHEC for loaning the tents to us, and to the Charleston Fire Department for deploying them to Beaufort for this purpose.”

The hospital will continue to run its mobile test collection site at the Beaufort Memorial Medical and Administrative Center at 990 Ribaut Road. Patients reporting to this site must have a physician’s order and related paperwork on file before arriving.

