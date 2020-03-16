Beaufort County School District will offer at-home lessons and free meals to students

BEAUFORT, SC (WSAV) – Sunday Gov. Henry McMaster ordered all South Carolina schools to close until March 31.

All school-related events, including after-school activities and spring sports, have been put on hold by the governor’s order.

While Beaufort County School District schools are closed, students will be able to participate in online learning activities.

Officials say schools will communicate with parents on Monday about those procedures, and paper-based work packets will be prepared for students who don’t have Internet access at home.

The school district says they will also offer free breakfasts and lunches on weekdays at regional pick-up locations across the county. The first availability will be lunch on Monday.

Officials say any child age 18 or younger can receive free breakfasts and lunches regardless of meal status during the school year.

Meals will be prepared and transported to 11 sites across the county: Battery Creek High, Beaufort High, Beaufort Middle, Bluffton High, Hilton Head Island High, James J. Davis Early Childhood Center, Okatie Elementary, Red Cedar Elementary, St. Helena Elementary, Whale Branch Early College High and the Port Royal YMCA.

Drive-through meal pick-ups will be available in the bus rider drop-offs at each location from 7:15-8:45 a.m. (breakfast) and 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (lunch).

Students must be present at the time of pick up. All food will be “grab-and-go,” with no food consumed on site. No one will be allowed in the school buildings.

Breakfast items will vary and may include cereal with milk, fruit, Fruit Frudels, whole grain Pop Tarts, cereal bars, milk and juice. Lunches will be sandwiches, fruit, fresh vegetables and milk.

