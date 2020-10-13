Beaufort County mask ordinance will end in 2 weeks

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – The mandatory mask ordinance in Beaufort County will end in two weeks’ time.

Though ordinances in Beaufort, Bluffton and Hilton Head Island will remain, those in the unincorporated parts of the county won’t be required to wear masks or face coverings.

The Beaufort County Council voted 7-4 on Monday in favor of keeping the ordinance, but according to council rules, it would’ve taken 8 votes to pass.

Council first made masks mandatory in July for anyone entering a commercial or public building, any businesses or employees interacting with people outside, and anyone on commercial transportation or tours.

Daily COVID-19 case totals in Beaufort County have been on a downward trend. On Monday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported eight new cases and one death due to the virus.

Wearing a mask or face covering over your mouth and nose, in addition to regular hand washing and social distancing, remains a top recommendation from health officials in protecting yourself and others from COVID-19.