Beaufort County lifts COVID-19 emergency orders

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort County announced it has lifted all COVID-19 related emergency orders, following Gov. McMaster’s decision to do so on Monday.

The Palmetto State’s COVID-19 emergency orders had been in place for 451 days and McMaster said the orders were no longer warranted.

However, both McMaster and Beaufort County ask residents to continue to use precaution to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Beaufort County lifted its mask mandate in mid-April after being in effect since July 2020. The latest data shows 43% of all Beaufort County residents are fully vaccinated.

