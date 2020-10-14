Beaufort, Bluffton extend mandatory mask orders

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Two Lowcountry municipalities have extended mandatory orders on masks or face coverings to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Beaufort City Council on Tuesday passed an extension of its current order until Dec. 11, requiring people to wear masks in all public buildings, including shops, offices, restaurants and more.

Those with medical issues are exempt.

Bluffton has done the same, and violators could face a fine of up to $50. But News 3 is told there have been no fines handed out.

Meanwhile, effective Oct. 23, masks or face coverings will no longer be required in unincorporated parts of Beaufort County.