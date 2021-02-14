Back To School: CDC Issues New Guidelines For Returning To Classrooms

(NBC News) The Centers for Disease Control has issued new guidelines for school districts working to switch from online to in-person learning.

Washing hands, universal and correct use of masks, and social distancing remain top priorities.

They also suggest stepped-up testing, contact tracing and vaccines for teachers when available.

A recent survey by the National Education Association indicates 82-percent of its’ members still haven’t received a COVID-19 vaccine.

Educators aren’t the only ones waiting

Long lines, scheduling mix-ups and a lack of vaccine continue to make getting a shot difficult across the country.

The White House has announced a new deal to acquire 200 million additional doses of vaccine and is deploying military and medical teams to help streamline the process.

