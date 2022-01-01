Atlanta schools to go virtual for a week due to COVID spike

FILE – In this Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 file photo, students wait to board a school bus in Wheeling, Ill. With COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations spiking to record numbers across the U.S. and abroad, many school districts are temporarily shutting down in-person classes as holidays loom. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

ATLANTA (AP) — Another one of Georgia’s largest school districts has decided to start 2022 classes virtually because of high numbers of COVID-19 cases.

Atlanta Public Schools announced students will be virtual when classes start back after winter break on Tuesday. The district is also asking all teachers and other staff to report to their jobs for mandatory COVID-19 testing unless they are ill and will use that information for planning.

Currently, Atlanta schools plan to return to regular classes on Jan. 10. Atlanta schools join Fulton County, Dekalb County, Clayton County and Rockdale County schools in a virtual return after Christmas.

Georgia’s two largest school districts — Gwinnett County and Cobb County — have not announced any changes.