Atlanta cancels New Year’s Eve celebration due to COVID concerns

ATLANTA (WSAV) — The City of Atlanta canceled its New Year’s Eve celebration due to raging COVID-19 infections.

This is the third year in a row the Peach Drop has been canceled. In 2019, trouble finding a venue caused it to shut down and the previous two years were canceled citing COVID concerns.

“In consultation with public health officials, we have made the very difficult decision to cancel the Peach Drop,” says Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. “As positive COVID-19 cases rise, I encourage everyone to be safe, get vaccinated and follow CDC guidelines.”

The Peach State reported 8,315 confirmed new cases Tuesday, with a total of 53,801 in the past week. The daily average now sits at 7,686, accounting for more than three times the daily average a week ago.

Tuesday, Fulton County reported 1,316 new infections with DeKalb County reporting 748 new cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. Both counties have reported a sharp increase in new infections during the past 14 days.

On Dec. 21, Bottoms reinstated the city’s mask mandate requiring all persons in a public place, including private businesses and establishments, to wear a mask or a cloth face covering over their nose and mouth when indoors.

Both counties are experiencing high community spread, according to the Centers for Disease and Control.