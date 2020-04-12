American Meteorological Society offers severe weather advice amid COVID-19 outbreak

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Much of Georgia is at risk of severe weather Sunday, and Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security is offering advice from the American Meteorological Society (AMS) for staying safe during a storm amid the coronavirus outbreak.

AMS says citizens should not let COVID-19 prevent them from seeking shelter during a tornado.

AMS says to make sure your home has a safe area in the event of a storm, such as a basement or an interior, windowless room.

If your home cannot provide refuge, AMS recommends sheltering with neighbors, friends or family while following CDC guidelines as closely as possible. Wear a face mask, wash your hands and put physical distance between you and other people if possible.

If you rely on public storm shelters during a storm, AMS says you should verify ahead of time which shelters will be open and operating during the pandemic. Many are not planning to open. AMS recommends checking social media for updates or calling your local emergency management agency.

Much of Georgia is at risk of severe weather today. Take a moment to read the #COVID19 tornado sheltering guidelines so you can stay safe. #gawxhttps://t.co/vb1273EMsp — Georgia EM&HS (@GeorgiaEMA) April 12, 2020

AMS is reminding people to monitor severe weather through multiple trusted sources, to seek shelter when a tornado warning is issued, and to follow CDC and local guidelines during this time.

