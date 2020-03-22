Additional COVID-19 case identified at St. Joseph’s/Candler as Effingham County man

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – News 3 has learned a new confirmed case of COVID-19 at St. Joseph’s Hospital has been identified as an Effingham County man.

The patient is isolated and in stable condition at the hospital and a St. Joseph’s/Candler spokesman said every precaution was taken to protect others from the transmission of the virus.

This is the second patient in the hospital system.

Last Thursday, St. Joseph’s/Candler said a patient at Candler Hospital tested negative for COVID-19. But nearly a week later, hospital officials confirmed they had their first patient to test positive, identified only as a female at Candler Hospital.

As of Saturday, there are seven total cases in the Coastal Health District confirmed by the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH). Four cases are in Chatham County, two cases are in Glynn County and one case is in Effingham County.

Once confirmed by the Georgia DPH, this would make a total of eight cases in the Coastal Empire, with two cases involving Effingham County residents.