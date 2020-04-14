AAA offers free roadside assistance to first responders, healthcare workers in South Carolina

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – AAA is offering its emergency roadside services free to first responders and healthcare workers in North and South Carolina through April 30 in an effort to give back to those on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They are spending tireless hours protecting us while they are at work, and we want to protect them on their journey there and back,” said Jim McCafferty, Executive Vice President and COO of AAA-The Auto Club Group in the Carolinas. “Healthcare workers and first responders put themselves at risk every day and we can at least do our part to make sure they are taken care of should car trouble arise during this time.”

First responders and healthcare workers who are not AAA members can call 866-727-9016 to receive roadside assistance services 24/7. Services include vehicle lockout, tire, battery and towing. Users will be asked to show identification and proof of employment.

AAA says to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the company has taken the following safety precautions:

Service technicians have eliminated handshakes

Technicians have been advised to sanitize the cab of trucks and equipment

For your protection and the protection of our service providers, we may ask if you are currently sick to let us know when you request services

We are temporarily suspending rides in our tow trucks and service vehicles

For more information about this AAA program, visit: AAA.com/ProtectingYou.