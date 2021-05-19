650 12-15-year-olds vaccinated in Coastal Health District; upcoming clinics hope to reach more

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – According to data from the Coastal Health District, 650 12-15-year-olds in the district have received a dose of Pfizer’s version of the coronavirus shot — the only one approved right now for the age group.

Upcoming teen clinics hope to vaccinate even more people, especially those in rural areas.

Chatham and Glynn counties are the only two in the district with equipment to store the Pfizer vaccine.

“We will have that brought out to us,” said Laurie Mehlhorn, the nurse manager at Bryan County Health Department. “It will still be a controlled temperature …and then we will be able to offer it to that 12 and up group.”

The schedule for the teen clinics is as follows:

Bryan County Health Department

430 Ledford Street in Pembroke

Wednesday, June 2, 1-4 pm

66 Captain Matthew Freeman Drive in Richmond Hill

Tuesday, May 25, 1-4 pm

Camden County Health Department

905 Dilworth Street in St. Marys

Wednesday, May 26, 1-4 pm

Effingham County Health Department

802 Hwy. 199 South in Springfield

Friday, May 28, 8 am – 12 pm

Liberty County Health Department

1113 East Oglethorpe Highway in Hinesville

Tuesday, May 25, 8:30-11:30 am

Long County Health Department

584 North Macon Street in Ludowici

Tuesday, May 25, 1-4 pm

McIntosh County Health Department

1335 Georgia Hwy. 57 in Townsend

Wednesday, May 26, 1-4 pm

Mehlhorn says the clinics are a step in the right direction. Appointments are encouraged, but some walk-ins will be accepted.

You can schedule an appointment online at chdcovidvax.org or by calling 912-230-5506.

“We just want to be able to offer it to everyone that is age appropriate and if they want to be part of this and get vaccinated for COVID-19, we’re going to be the place where they can do it,” said Mehlhorn.

If the demand is high, the Coastal Health District says it will add more appointments.