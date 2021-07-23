50% of South Carolina residents have received a COVID-19 shot

In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging at the company’s facility in Puurs, Belgium. Pfizer is about to seek U.S. authorization for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, saying Thursday, July 8, 2021, that another shot within 12 months could dramatically boost immunity and maybe help ward off the latest worrisome coronavirus mutant. (Pfizer via AP)

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Half of all eligible South Carolina residents have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced the milestone Thursday.

44 percent of South Carolina residents have now completed their vaccination.

“This milestone is encouraging, and we thank everyone who made the decision to get vaccinated. We are especially proud of our senior citizens, ages 65 and up, who account for more than a third of our state’s vaccinations. But we still have a lot of work to do,” said DHEC Director Dr. Edward Simmer.

South Carolina, along with the rest of the south, lags behind much of the nation in vaccination rate.

As a whole, the United States has administered at least one dose to 65.8 percent of all eligible citizens with 57.1 percent fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The number of coronavirus cases in South Carolina has been rising since mid-June and the state’s case count is now back to where it was in April.

DHEC reported 474 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 455 probable cases Thursday. There have now been a total of 498,054 confirmed coronavirus cases and 107,536 probable cases.

8,708 people have died from COVID-19 in South Carolina, including