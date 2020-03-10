5 new presumed positive COVID-19 cases in Georgia, Kemp says

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is waiting for test results from the CDC on five new presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, Governor Brian Kemp said late Monday night.

Kemp made the announcement after holding a press conference to discuss the coronavirus in the state earlier Monday afternoon. Watch the full presser, HERE.

As of late Monday night, confirmed cases and presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 are broken down as follows:

Confirmed COVID-19 cases (six total):

  • Fulton County: three cases
  • Floyd County: one case
  • Polk County: one case
  • Cobb County: one case

Presumptive Positive COVID-19 cases (11 total):

  • Fulton County: two cases
  • Cobb County: three cases
  • Fayette County: one case
  • DeKalb County: two cases
  • Gwinnett County: two cases
  • Cherokee County: one case

Kemp again stated that the overall risk of COVID-19 to the general public is low, and said elderly people and individuals with chronic medical conditions may have increased risk.

WSAV has the latest updates on the coronavirus, HERE.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

