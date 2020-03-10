5 new presumed positive COVID-19 cases in Georgia, Kemp says

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is waiting for test results from the CDC on five new presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, Governor Brian Kemp said late Monday night.

Kemp made the announcement after holding a press conference to discuss the coronavirus in the state earlier Monday afternoon. Watch the full presser, HERE.

As of late Monday night, confirmed cases and presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 are broken down as follows:

Confirmed COVID-19 cases (six total):

Fulton County: three cases

Floyd County: one case

Polk County: one case

Cobb County: one case

Presumptive Positive COVID-19 cases (11 total):

Fulton County: two cases

Cobb County: three cases

Fayette County: one case

DeKalb County: two cases

Gwinnett County: two cases

Cherokee County: one case

Kemp again stated that the overall risk of COVID-19 to the general public is low, and said elderly people and individuals with chronic medical conditions may have increased risk.

