5 new presumed positive COVID-19 cases in Georgia, Kemp says

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is waiting for test results from the CDC on five new presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, Governor Brian Kemp said late Monday night.
Kemp made the announcement after holding a press conference to discuss the coronavirus in the state earlier Monday afternoon. Watch the full presser, HERE.
As of late Monday night, confirmed cases and presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 are broken down as follows:
Confirmed COVID-19 cases (six total):
- Fulton County: three cases
- Floyd County: one case
- Polk County: one case
- Cobb County: one case
Presumptive Positive COVID-19 cases (11 total):
- Fulton County: two cases
- Cobb County: three cases
- Fayette County: one case
- DeKalb County: two cases
- Gwinnett County: two cases
- Cherokee County: one case
Kemp again stated that the overall risk of COVID-19 to the general public is low, and said elderly people and individuals with chronic medical conditions may have increased risk.
