5 dead, 41 test positive for COVID-19 at Coastal State Prison, inmate concerned

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) says that five inmates have died from coronavirus at the Coastal State Prison in Garden City.

Now some inmates and families are worried about whether the prison is doing enough to keep them safe.

“I don’t feel safe and nobody in here feels safe,” Inmate Jonathan Melendez said.

Melendez says the Georgia Department of Corrections isn’t doing enough to keep them safe from COVID-19.

“You’re jeopardizing our life with this deadly virus that’s killing people out there and not properly giving us medical attention,” Melendez said.

He says they’re doing temperature checks but is still worried because doctors say some people become infectious before they start feeling sick or showing symptoms. He says he’s asked multiple times for a test but has been denied.

“He said no because you don’t have any symptoms,” Melendez told News 3.

He claims that new prison inmates are being mixed in with others who’ve been in prison for months.

“An hour and a half after they brought these inmates in the dorm room they came back in a hurry to get them out of the dorm because they knew they messed up,” Melendez said.

“It’s enough that we can’t see our loved ones,” Jonathan’s mother, Leticia Melendez said.

His mother Leticia is worried about what could happen if things don’t change.

“He’s like mom I put myself in here but I don’t want to die. I don’t want to die, mom. I see every day how people are dying from this,” Leticia said.

News 3 reached out to the GDC who says they continue to follow recommended guidelines outlined by the CDC and the Department of Public Health. They say any information related to COVID-19 protocols can be found on their website.

Leticia says she can’t bare the thought of losing her son to this disease.

“I don’t want to hear news and get a call that your loved one passed away because they didn’t care. I do think they do matter too,” Leticia said.

Out of 41 inmates who have tested positive five have died. This family is calling on the GDC to make additional changes.

“They’re not treating us right, our health, our living environment nothing is right in here. The prison needs to be shut down,” Jonathan said.

The Georgia Department of Corrections says there have been no new cases at Coastal State Prison since May 20. 35 inmates who tested positive for the virus have since recovered. The GDC says that the prison has used chemical fogging to sanitize the facility and will continue that process until further notice.

The GDC says they follow CDC guidelines for testing individuals who are symptomatic.

A few of the measures being taken include: