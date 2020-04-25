40 SCDC staffers, 4 inmates have now tested positive for COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – 40 staff members and four inmates at the South Carolina Department of Corrections have now tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the agency’s website.

Three of the offenders who have tested positive are inmates of Kirkland. Another is from the Allendale facility.

Assigned ​Locations ​Staff* ​Offenders Allendale 0 1 ​Broad River 15 0 ​Camille Graham 3 0 Evans 0 0 ​Goodman 1 0 ​Kershaw 0 0 ​Kirkland 3 3 ​Leath ​0 0 Lee 3 0 Lieber 0 0 Livesay 1 0 MacDougall 0 0 Manning 1 0 McCormick 1 0 Palmer 0 0 Perry 0 0 Ridgeland 0 0 Trenton 0 0 Turbeville 1 0 Tyger River 1 0 Wateree River 2 0 Non-Institutional Staff 8 0 ​Total Confirmed Cases 40 4 Credit: South Carolina Department of Corrections

WBTW, one of News 3’s sister stations, spoke with SCDC Director Bryan Stirling this week, who discussed the agency’s response plan and its effectiveness.

The agency announced Friday it is extending visitation, volunteer, work-release and labor crew suspensions until May 31.

Visitation, volunteers, work-release and labor crews are suspended through May 31 because of the COVID-19 threat. We are asking @GTLCorporate to extend the free call program. Details: https://t.co/AGZ9oemqLU pic.twitter.com/6Mne2QZSwQ — SC Dept. Corrections (@SCDCNews) April 24, 2020

There have been no staffers or inmates at Evans Correctional Institution as of Friday.