40 SCDC staffers, 4 inmates have now tested positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by: Matt Fortin

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – 40 staff members and four inmates at the South Carolina Department of Corrections have now tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the agency’s website.

Three of the offenders who have tested positive are inmates of Kirkland. Another is from the Allendale facility.

Assigned ​Locations​Staff*​Offenders
Allendale01
​Broad River150
​Camille Graham30
Evans00
​Goodman10
​Kershaw00
​Kirkland33
​Leath​00
Lee30
Lieber00
Livesay10
MacDougall00
Manning10
McCormick10
Palmer00
Perry00
Ridgeland00
Trenton00
Turbeville10
Tyger River10
Wateree River20
Non-Institutional Staff80
​Total Confirmed Cases404
Credit: South Carolina Department of Corrections

WBTW, one of News 3’s sister stations, spoke with SCDC Director Bryan Stirling this week, who discussed the agency’s response plan and its effectiveness.

The agency announced Friday it is extending visitation, volunteer, work-release and labor crew suspensions until May 31.

There have been no staffers or inmates at Evans Correctional Institution as of Friday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

