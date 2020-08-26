‘4 things for fall’: Kemp urges Georgians to follow COVID-19 precautions

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Gov. Brian Kemp is asking Georgians to continue taking critical steps to combat the spread of COVID-19.

“We’ve made progress in our fight with COVID-19, but we can’t take our foot off the gas,” he said in a video message released online Tuesday.

Late last month, Kemp urged residents to do “four things for four weeks,” and is now extending that to “four things for fall”:

Wear a mask Wash your hands regularly Practice social distancing Follow public health guidance

The governor says the data proves these measures are working.

He announced that since July 26, Georgia’s seven-day average of new cases has dropped by 30%. Georgia’s hospitals are reporting 75% less COVID-19 patients than four weeks ago, he added.

Kemp also said the percentage of positive tests for coronavirus has dropped from 13.1% to 9%. In the last two days, however, the Georgia Department of Public Health reports the seven-day average has increased to 10%.

State officials have also surveyed all of the long-term care facilities in the state and provided staff for nursing homes and hospitals in need.

“These are encouraging signs but we can’t take our foot off the gas,” Kemp said. “As we look ahead, it’s absolutely critical that Georgians continue to do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

The governor said that while incorporating these four things might require some sacrifice, they will save lives and jobs.

“Do it for your family and friends, do it for your faith community, or do it for college football. No matter your reason, hunker down, stay focused and do four things for fall,” he added.