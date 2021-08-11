4 Georgia districts stop in-person classes due to COVID

Jeff Amy

Posted: / Updated:

Henry County schools superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis talks to students at Tussahaw Elementary school on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in McDonough, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ATLANTA (AP) — Four tiny Georgia public school districts have temporarily shut down in-person instruction within days of starting school, saying high COVID-19 case counts among students and staff makes it unsafe to continue.

Other districts have closed individual schools or sent hundreds of students into quarantine after exposure to people with COVID-19. The moves show the difficulty of keeping schools open as COVID-19 surges in Georgia.

Georgia’s case count continues to rise, with the seven-day rolling average climbing above 5,600 on Wednesday. That’s the worst since Feb. 1.

The number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals is also rising rapidly, exceeding 3,800 on Wednesday.

