3 children dead from possible COVID-19 related illness in New York; experts working to learn more

NEW YORK, N.Y. (CNN) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says the rate of new cases and hospitalizations continue to fall, but three children have now died of what may be a COVID-19 related illness.

“It’s more an inflammation of the blood vessels, which can then cause problems with their heart,” Cuomo said in a news conference.

Cuomo said Saturday that at least three children have died, and the state is working with the CDC to respond to the illness.

“These children happen to have the COVID antibodies or be positive for COVID, but those were not the symptoms they showed when they came into the hospital system,” Cuomo said.

Experts say it’s too soon to tell what this really means.

“Right now this is new data. We do not know exactly what it means or how to interpret it in the context yet of this epidemic,” Anne Rimoin, UCLA Professor of Epidemiology, said.

New developments like this one in New York are some of the reasons some worry states are reopening too quickly.

“If we want to get to the other side of this, we need to be more thoughtful, not just as a state, but as a country,” Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said.

At least 47 states will have loosened coronavirus restrictions by the end of the weekend.