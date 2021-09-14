2nd largest South Carolina school district to enforce masks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s second-largest school district plans to begin enforcing its requirement that everyone in the building wear masks.

The Charleston County School Board voted Monday to use federal money to enforce its mask requirement for its 48,000 students.

The board had passed a mask rule in August but told schools to hold off on enforcing it with students until they could figure out a way around a provision in the South Carolina budget that said state money could not be used to carry out any school mask mandates.

District officials didn’t share how the rule would now be enforced, saying details will be finalized soon.