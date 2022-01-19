20% of SCCPSS students in quarantine

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Over 20% of students in the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) are in quarantine due to COVID-19, according to the district’s latest report.

More than 1,000 students tested positive for the virus last week with more than 7,000 quarantining.

It was the district’s second week back from the winter break as the omicron variant fuels a surge in cases.

In the first week back, there were over 700 students positive for COVID and close to 3,000 in quarantine.

As for staffers, the latest report shows about 7% testing positive, compared to 6% the week prior. Meanwhile, quarantined staff members nearly doubled in the same two-week span.

SCCPSS has repeatedly said it’s goal is to keep classrooms open in person five days a week. They are requiring masks and taking other precautions to make that happen.

Still, the district has announced some shifts to online learning as COVID cases spike. Most recently, Beach and Groves high schools and Shuman Elementary School have had to make the switch to virtual learning.