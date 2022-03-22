SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — It’s been nearly two years since the first deaths from COVID-19 took place in Chatham County.

“A little over two years out when we took care of our first patients here at Memorial Health,” said Dr. Stephen Thacker who is Memorial’s Associate Chief Medical Officer. “Today, we had one patient in the hospital who has active COVID-19.”

“And so we’ve come a long way in two years,” Thacker said. “At the beginning of the pandemic there was so much unknown about how do would take care of people.”

He said not only has the medical community learned how to treat patients, but that Americans have access to more reliable testing, including at-home kits.

Thacker also said new anti-viral medications have been able to help treat people as outpatients. And he said the game changer was the development of safe and effective vaccines that prevent people from contracting the virus.

“I hope everyone understands that the reason we got here is through science and good sound decision making from our public policymakers as well as guidance from our research community on how to develop a safe and effective vaccine. And here we are,” said Thacker.

He continues to urge all those who have not been vaccinated to consider getting the shots.

“Because it’s the most safe and effective way to prevent yourself and your community from being harmed from the virus moving forward.”

Sill, Thacker reminds the community that 850 people in Chatham County have died of COVID 19 and that statewide, more than 35,000 Georgians have died.

“So, sobering statistics that changed what the face of our communities,” Thacker said. “So we need to make sure that we remember that and not just focus on the loss but make sure that we learn something in this process.”

Thacker says that means sharing the right messages to stay healthy.

He also said two new variants are surfacing and while that is always a concern, he is hopeful we will not seek spikes similar to the Omicron variant. He does say the medical community is bracing for a possible uptick in cases and hospitalizations because of the large crowds that gathered over St. Patrick’s Day.