DHEC: 2 new presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in SC

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – Health officials are looking into two new possible cases of COVID-19, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced Tuesday.

The patients, who tested presumptive positive, are from the same household in Camden in Kershaw County. Both are currently hospitalized.

“Presumptive positive” means samples from these individuals tested positive at DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is required to confirm, a process that typically takes a day or two.

As of Tuesday afternoon, DHEC has tested 41 individuals for the novel coronavirus. Two of those cases are confirmed and seven, including Tuesday’s in Camden, are presumptive positive.

Symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough and shortness of breath, may appear between two days and two weeks after exposure.

Anyone with these symptoms is urged to call their doctor or healthcare provider to discuss medical care options.

Some hospitals, like Charleston’s Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC), are now taking measures to monitor the disease, by screening visitors and prohibiting employees from international travel.

Meanwhile, MUSC is offering free virtual screenings. Visit here for more information.