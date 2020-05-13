2 Chatham Co. inmates test positive for COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A day after reporting two inmates and two employees of the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) recovered from COVID-19, two new cases have been confirmed.

According to CCSO, the inmates were tested Monday, May 11, following their arrests. At this time, each inmate is in quarantine in a negative pressure isolation cell receiving medical care.

Sheriff John Wilcher recently announced that arrestees would isolate for two weeks and be tested for the virus before moving into the jail’s general population.

“Implementing testing for inmates before they are transferred to the general population allows us to better protect our facilities and the people that live and work here,” Wilcher stated. “All safety protocols and procedures will remain in place until further notice.”

For more information on CCSO’s COVID-19 procedures, visit here.