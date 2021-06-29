16 COVID-19 vaccination sites open to all USG students

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Students in the University System of Georgia (USG) now have access to 16 COVID-19 vaccination sites on campuses across the state.

According to USG, students can schedule a shot at the campus closest to them, whether or not it’s where they’re enrolled. Incoming students can also take advantage of the sites.

Locally, this includes students at Savannah State and Georgia Southern universities.

screenshot of USG Vaccination Locator Map

USG is not making the vaccine mandatory, but faculty, staff, students and visitors are “strongly” encouraged to get the shot.

Officials say campuses have already administered tens of thousands of vaccine doses and will continue to ensure shots are available.

Visit the USG Vaccination Locator online or take a look below at the information for sites in Savannah and Statesboro.

Officials say USG has been working closely with the Georgia Department of Public Health to establish the sites. Anyone with questions can contact vaccination@usg.edu.

Savannah State University:

King Frazier Student Center (3219 College Street)

Pfizer vaccine

Register online in advance

Georgia Southern University: