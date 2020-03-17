146 confirmed COVID-19 cases now in Georgia, DPH says

Coronavirus

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Department of Public Health has announced new coronavirus cases in the state.

As of noon on Tuesday, DPH is reporting 146 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia. There is still only one death from the coronavirus.

On Sunday, the state reported 99 cases, and on Monday there were 121 confirmed cases reported.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday at noon are broken down by county below.

  • Fulton County- 33
  • Cobb County- 25
  • Dekalb County- 15
  • Bartow County- 10
  • Gwinett County- 7
  • Cherokee County- 7
  • Floyd County- 6
  • Dougherty County- 6
  • Fayette County- 5
  • Clayton County- 4
  • Lowndes County- 4
  • Clarke County- 3
  • Coweta County- 3
  • Gordon County- 2
  • Troup County- 2
  • Lee County- 2
  • Henry County- 2
  • Forsyth County- 1
  • Polk County- 1
  • Hall County- 1
  • Barrow County- 1
  • Charlton County- 1
  • Columbia County- 1
  • Rockdale County- 1
  • Newton County- 1
  • Paulding County- 1
  • Richmond County- 1

According to the Tuesday afternoon report by DPH, 40% of confirmed cases are in adults 60 years of age or older. 46% of cases are also in adults between the ages of 18 and 59, while only 1% are under 17.

The state reported 13% of confirmed cases are of unknown age at this time.

DPH also reported Sunday that 49% of confirmed cases are in females, and 51% are in males.

DPH will provide updates of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Georgia every day at 12 p.m.

WSAV has the latest updates on the coronavirus HERE.

