146 confirmed COVID-19 cases now in Georgia, DPH says

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Department of Public Health has announced new coronavirus cases in the state.
As of noon on Tuesday, DPH is reporting 146 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia. There is still only one death from the coronavirus.
On Sunday, the state reported 99 cases, and on Monday there were 121 confirmed cases reported.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday at noon are broken down by county below.
- Fulton County- 33
- Cobb County- 25
- Dekalb County- 15
- Bartow County- 10
- Gwinett County- 7
- Cherokee County- 7
- Floyd County- 6
- Dougherty County- 6
- Fayette County- 5
- Clayton County- 4
- Lowndes County- 4
- Clarke County- 3
- Coweta County- 3
- Gordon County- 2
- Troup County- 2
- Lee County- 2
- Henry County- 2
- Forsyth County- 1
- Polk County- 1
- Hall County- 1
- Barrow County- 1
- Charlton County- 1
- Columbia County- 1
- Rockdale County- 1
- Newton County- 1
- Paulding County- 1
- Richmond County- 1
According to the Tuesday afternoon report by DPH, 40% of confirmed cases are in adults 60 years of age or older. 46% of cases are also in adults between the ages of 18 and 59, while only 1% are under 17.
The state reported 13% of confirmed cases are of unknown age at this time.
DPH also reported Sunday that 49% of confirmed cases are in females, and 51% are in males.
DPH will provide updates of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Georgia every day at 12 p.m.
