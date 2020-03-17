146 confirmed COVID-19 cases now in Georgia, DPH says

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Department of Public Health has announced new coronavirus cases in the state.

As of noon on Tuesday, DPH is reporting 146 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia. There is still only one death from the coronavirus.

On Sunday, the state reported 99 cases, and on Monday there were 121 confirmed cases reported.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday at noon are broken down by county below.

Fulton County- 33

Cobb County- 25

Dekalb County- 15

Bartow County- 10

Gwinett County- 7

Cherokee County- 7

Floyd County- 6

Dougherty County- 6

Fayette County- 5

Clayton County- 4

Lowndes County- 4

Clarke County- 3

Coweta County- 3

Gordon County- 2

Troup County- 2

Lee County- 2

Henry County- 2

Forsyth County- 1

Polk County- 1

Hall County- 1

Barrow County- 1

Charlton County- 1

Columbia County- 1

Rockdale County- 1

Newton County- 1

Paulding County- 1

Richmond County- 1

According to the Tuesday afternoon report by DPH, 40% of confirmed cases are in adults 60 years of age or older. 46% of cases are also in adults between the ages of 18 and 59, while only 1% are under 17.

The state reported 13% of confirmed cases are of unknown age at this time.

DPH also reported Sunday that 49% of confirmed cases are in females, and 51% are in males.

DPH will provide updates of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Georgia every day at 12 p.m.

