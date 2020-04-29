14 residents, 1 staff member tests positive for COVID-19 at Bryan Co. long-term care facility

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – The coronavirus continues to target one of its most vulnerable populations. WSAV News 3 took a look at the number of cases being reported at nursing homes and long-term care facilities around Georgia.

Statewide there are nearly 25,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 1,000 deaths reported. Of those deaths, 432 happened at nursing homes or long-term care facilities.

Long-term care facilities across the Coastal Empire are finding it hard to know who may have come in contact with coronavirus. Now that testing in the state has become more readily available one Richmond Hill nursing home is testing all residents.

The Cook family business started in 1965 to care for their grandparents. Then they opened a Richmond Hill location in 1996 never thinking a crisis like COVID-19 would hit.

“Testing has been so difficult,” Operations Manager, Terry Cook said.

The Bryan County Health and Rehabilitation Center is now testing all staff and patients for coronavirus after 14 out of 79 patients tested positive. Most patients were asymptomatic before testing. Four of them are now in the hospital recovering.

“They’re being monitored very closely for respiratory symptoms, fever, and any change in their condition so they can be sent out to the hospital if their condition changes,” Cook said.

At least one staff member tested positive in March and hasn’t been back to the facility since. This staff member started to see symptoms and went to the Department of Health for further testing.

“I hear people say oh you’re working in a nursing home, y’all test positive, but all people have been exposed and that’s how I feel,” Unit Secretary, Pamela Fabian said.

The staff at this facility has changed how they do their jobs adapting to new measures to keep everyone safe. The National Guard is coming on a weekly basis to disinfect while also using recommended UV lighting to disinfect surfaces.

“We hate the virus is here. This would have never been identified without the testing but I can assure you we’re doing everything we can to do our best to serve our patients,” Cook said.

Positive patients are isolated on another wing of the building.

“It’s been difficult because of seeing the people I love, the residents and the staff members stressed, of course, there’s some anxiety,” Registered Nurse, Scarlett Cartwright said.

But to relieve some of that anxiety staff members say family members are just a phone call away or a visit away through the glass windows at the facility. Family members leave heartfelt messages and dance for their loved ones to bring much needed joy.

“It made us all realize the important things in life are your relationships with people. It’s not so much about material things,” Activity Director, Lauren Rives said.

Now that all have been tested staff members say there is a greater sense of relief. The facility will do repeated rounds of testing to make sure all are still negative.