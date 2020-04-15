103-year-old woman recovers from coronavirus

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (CNN) – Health experts say senior citizens are at higher risk of complications and death due to COVID-19, but one Kentucky woman defied the odds this week.

Virginia Harris is 103 years old and has recovered from the coronavirus. She was diagnosed in mid-March after experiencing aggressive fever and nausea.

“I was so sick, I thought I was going to die,” Harris said. “But, the good Lord took care of me, everybody was praying for me, and it just wasn’t my time.”

Harris’ family says they were distraught when she was diagnosed. They say she is the backbone of their family, a “Mamaw” to three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

“She makes everyone in the room feel like they’re the only person, ya know,” Harris’ Granddaughter, Christine Peyton said. “They they’re the most important person in the world.”

Some would say Harris’ love for her family and her faith helped her fight through, but Harris gives credit to everyone who treated her and supported her. Her family says they are more hopeful than ever before.

“If she could get through it at 103, you would feel most people can get through it if they took care of themselves and did what they’re supposed to do,” Doug Harris, Virginia’s son said.

Harris’ family says now, they can’t wait to see her and give her hugs when this is all over.