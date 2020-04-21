10-year-old Savannah entrepreneur gifts 400 lip balms to frontline medical workers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — When Brooklyn Linstroth’s aunt, who works as a local nurse, complained about the toll that face masks were taking on her and her colleagues’ lips, the 10-year-old says she knew just how to help.

“She’s been saying that she and her nurse friends are getting chapped lips because of the masks that they have to wear every day,” Brooklyn, the co-founder of Savannah-based B-Licious, tells WSAV.com NOW. “So, I decided to give lip balms to all the doctors and nurses to show our thanks for keeping us safe.”

Brooklyn and her dad, Tommy, started their business about a year ago.

The father-daughter duo creates lip balms, bath bombs and candles from natural and vegetarian ingredients.

Last week, Brooklyn and Tommy packed up 400 homemade lip balms to share with frontline medical professionals at Memorial Health, St. Joseph’s/Candler and Chatham Emergency Services.

With the help of Meals for Medical, the B-Licious owners were able to deliver the lip balms to doctors, emergency service workers and nurses for much-needed lip relief.

“We have B-Original, which is just an original lip balm, and then we have Cocoa Mint, which we named it because it has cocoa butter,” Brooklyn said.

“We have Shimmer Mint, which is my favorite, it leaves a shimmer on your lips,” she added, “and then Citrus Rose, which we named it because there’s a rose gold color and it smells like citrus.”

Inside each box, Brooklyn left kind, handwritten notes for the recipients of her generous gifts.

“Thank you for keeping us safe,” she wrote in one box. “Nurses and doctors are the best.”

So far, Brooklyn’s lip balm donations have gotten positive feedback from the appreciative medical workers.

“My aunt said that the nurses and doctors are really glad that we sent them, and they’re really grateful,” Brooklyn said.

Another person who works in a local emergency room shared with Brooklyn on social media that it’s tough to get through a shift without a lip balm.

“This was the perfect gift, we were like kids at Christmas,” the ER employee said.

Brooklyn says she and her father will likely plan future lip balm donations to area hospitals as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

“I think it was a really good idea to do it,” she said.