1 in 3 museums in danger of closing due to COVID-19 pandemic, survey says

(CNN Newsource) – The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on many businesses, and museums are not exempt. A recent survey suggests that one-third of all U.S. museums are in danger of closing.

Even in good times, those in the museum industry will tell you they operate on a thin budget.

Laura Lott is the president and CEO of the American Alliance of Museums. In June, the organization surveyed 750 museum directors across the county. She says the results confirmed her worst fears.

“One in three museum directors reported that they’re in significant risk that of having to close permanently or that they just don’t know how they are going to survive absent additional financial relief in the coming months,” Lott said.

Lott says many museums are still closed or are only partially open. Those with outdoor space, like botanical gardens or zoos, are faring better than those that are indoors and interactive.

She says the industry accounts for 750,000 jobs and contributes $50 billion to the economy every year.

Many museums benefited from PPP loans in the spring, but now that money is running out.

“The longer the pandemic goes on, the more museums I’m afraid we’re at risk of losing permanently,” Lott said.