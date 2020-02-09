Coronavirus death toll rises to 811 in China, surpasses SARS deaths in 2002-2003

(NBC News) – The number of deaths from novel coronavirus in mainland China increased to 811 Saturday, China’s National Health Commission said. The death toll now exceeds the number of deaths reported from the SARS outbreak in 2003, which killed 774 people, according to the World Health Organization.

Like the coronavirus, SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome, started in China. It later spread across the globe and infected more than 8,000 people worldwide.

As of Sunday, more than 37,190 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported on mainland China. At least 2,649 patients were discharged from hospitals, China’s health commission said.

In addition to the mainland deaths, two people who had been confirmed to have novel coronavirus have died elsewhere, one in the Philippines and one in Hong Kong, bringing total global deaths to at least 813.

Almost all the 89 new deaths reported on the mainland occurred in Hubei province, where Wuhan is located, according to the health commission. Three other deaths were reported elsewhere in China, including at least one in Beijing.

The World Health Organization says on its website that the virus has been confirmed in 24 other countries. — Dawn Liu and Alicia Victoria Lozano