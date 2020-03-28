Coronavirus continues to impact small businesses

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Many Savannah businesses are seeing a drastic reduction in customers because of the city’s measure to curb the coronavirus outbreak. One man who says drinking tea could help you stay healthy is seeing the impact first hand.

It doesn’t matter if it’s warmed or if it’s iced.

“All the research is finding that it’s all-encompassing,” Ashford Tea Company, Wayne Ashford said.

Ashford is talking about tea and he said it should be in everyone’s pantry.

“It has these compounds and antioxidants in there that helps us fight the things that we have to deal with as we season and as we go on our journey,” Ashford said.

Ashford has been drinking tea for years and says the benefits are plentiful from lowering blood pressure, helping the respiratory tract to strengthen your immune system.

“I think as we continue to go on our journey to understand where we are we have to do a better job of taking care of the only gift that we really have,” Ashford said.

But taking care of that gift is getting harder especially with the spread of the coronavirus.

With the city of Savannah implementing an emergency declaration asking all residents to shelter-in-place, in the past few days Ashford has seen a decrease in foot traffic at his business.

“It’s been tough. Things have come to a screeching halt because we’re downtown and this is a tourist environment,” Ashford said.

Despite taking a hit Ashford remains optimistic.

“I have faith the majority of people will work their way through this and figure out a different way to reinvent themselves,” Ashford said.