Coronavirus and overeating: Advice from local health professionals

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Sheltering at home is a potential problem for millions of Americans with eating disorders and for those who are obese or overweight.

Health professionals at Memorial Health say grocery shopping less often can create problems of its own. In the age of coronavirus, people are buying unhealthy products that can be stored for a longer period of time.

“People are going to the grocery store every two weeks. They’re worried about having fresh produce and a lot of our patients we really strive to get them eating those lean proteins, vegetables, fresh fruits, and things like that,” said Jody Hannah a phyisian assistant at Memorial Health’s bariatrics program.

“They’re not always having those… people are shopping less to follow those social distancing rules,” she explained.

And with more food in the pantry, Dr. Charrelle Coates — an adolescent medicine physician at Memorial Health — says people are eating more throughout the day. It’s especially prevalent now that many people are working and learning from home.

‘If there’s not any goal or anything to do, just like we do, people tend to eat,” said Dr. Coates.

Dr. Coates and Hannah say the solution is a schedule for both meal time and snack time.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty in the world right now, so it’s [about] trying to be at home now more than we are normally,” said Hannah. “How we stay on track while all that is happening.”

Dr. Coates says children and adolescents are likely to follow the mannerisms and schedules of their parents. It is important for everyone to practice good habits.

“If their parents are sleeping in, or staying up late or grazing throughout the day instead of having set meals, that’s what their child or adolescent will do as well,” she said.

When it comes to kids and adults, doctors say to:

Limit non-productive screen-time

Schedule time for exercise

Schedule meal times and snack times

Wake up and go to sleep at the same time each day, including on weekends

Meet regularly with mental health providers

If you are worried about your eating habits, Memorial Health is accepting new patients. Appointments and support groups are still happening virtually.