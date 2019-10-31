Convicted rapist mistakenly released from Tatnall Co. prison recaptured in Kentucky

REIDSVILLE, Ga. (WSAV)- The search is over for a convicted rapist who was mistakenly released from a Tatnall county prison.

Tony Munoz-Mendez escaped on Friday at 11:30 in the morning. The Georgia Department of Corrections confirmed via twitter that he was captured in Ft. Thomas, Kentucky Wednesday night.

He was convicted for aggravated child molestation and rape and has been serving time since 2015.

Georgia Corrections@GA_Corrections#BREAKING .@GA_Corrections Escapee/Release in Error Tony Maycon Munoz-Mendez captured in Ft. Thomas, Kentucky at 10:30 p.m. by GDC Fugitive Unit, US Marshals Fugitive Task Force and ICE. More details to follow as soon as available.